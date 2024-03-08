'This is a game changer' - new DNA spray to catch shoplifters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New measures to protect businesses and shops from burglaries and robberies are being rolled out in Liverpool, including DNA spray and a QR code system for reporting crime.

Funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner and Merseyside Police, one hundred SelectaDNA Intruder Spray kits will be installed in shops across the city centre. Once sprayed at an offender a unique DNA code is left that is only visible under UV light.

It's hoped that the DNA spray, which will only be used by security guards and retail staff following specialist training, will deter shoplifters. Nick Roach from Selectamark Security systems who are supplying the product said: "This is a game changer. Once it’s on someone it’s on there for a long time, weeks if not months." Each canister contains unique DNA spray, meaning suspects can be linked back to incidents.

A QR code reporting system is rolling out for Merseyside businesses to make reporting crimes such as shoplifting easier for security and staff. Advertised on stickers in retail spaces, once scanned, the QR code links directly to the police's online reporting page. Once submitted, a crime reference number is generated, which starts the investigative process.

Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell told LiverpoolWorld: "I think people sometimes think it’s a victimless crime because it’s against a business or a nameless organisation, but actually we know it can be hugely impactful, particularly on our small and medium-sized organisations. It costs them a lot of money, and it’s not something that they should have to put up with. We also know some of the shoplifters are very abusive towards staff, and that’s not fair either."

Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell and Nick Roach from Selectamark Security demonstrate the DNA spray. Image: LTV

Working in collaboration with Liverpool BID, the QR code has been trialled in Liverpool city centre since September 2023, with a significant increase in reporting during this time. The number of offenders who have been charged and put before the court for shop theft offences in the City Centre has increased by 47.8%, and the number of people receiving a caution has increased by 85.7%.