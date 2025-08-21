This is the moment a quad biker driver attempts to ram a police car and ends up flipping over the front bonnet.

The dashcam footage by Merseyside Police shows the driver intentionally colliding with the cop car twice and narrowly missing an officer. The rider flipped the quad bike onto its sider over the bonnet and was detained at the scene in Kensington, Merseyside on August 12.

Officers had spotted a man pushing the bike with no registration plate at around 9pm but they rode away. When the patrol car located the vehicle a short time later, the man rode the bike at the vehicle in an attempt to evade officers.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and later discharged. A 29-year-old man from Everton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

He was assessed in hospital and later taken onto police custody to be interviewed. Chief Inspector Steve Robinson said: “Thankfully no officers were hurt during the course of this incident, but the results of the suspect’s reckless actions could have been far worse.

“We will never tolerate people who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk by driving uninsured vehicles with no licence in a dangerous manner. Our officers turn up to work every day knowing they could face challenging and dynamic situations.

"They do so willingly because they are committed to protecting the public from harm. But there can never be any excuse for anyone deliberately driving at officers knowing full well that their actions could cause serious injury or worse."