A record 3,357 paintings were entered for this year’s prize and were whittled down to a shortlist of five.

An artist who entered the prestigious John Moores Painting Prize ten times has finally won with a piece of work inspired by the grubby light in a motorcycle shop.

Graham Crowley, of Suffolk, was named the winner by the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool on Thursday, 47 years after he first entered the competition.

His work Light Industry won him the £25,000 prize for the first time, although he has been shortlisted twice before and served on the jury for the prize in 2008.

A jubilant Crowley, who beat off competition from a record 3,357 other entries, said: “The John Moores Painting Prize is without doubt the UK’s pre-eminent painting competition and exhibition. One of my ambitions, apart from painting the best paintings I possibly can, has always been to win.”

Light Industry a painting by Graham Crowley, which has been named the winner of the John Moores Painting Prize by the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool. Image: National Museums Liverpool/PA Wire

Inspiration: Crowley painted the work after visiting a motorcycle dealer in Framlingham, Suffolk, which he described as part workshop and part counter-cultural museum. He said: “What I found enthralling about the place was the light; a diffused, dusty kind of light that emanated from a grubby, obscured skylight.”