A Liverpool city centre bar is offering free pizzas in celebration of National Pizza Day on Friday (February 9), but there is a spicy catch.

Mean-Eyed Cat, on Seel Street, is welcoming those brave enough to come and try their pizza, named the Ring of Fire, without having to pay. The pizza is topped with the usual tomato and mozzarella cheese, as well as a terrifying-sounding chilli sauce blend that includes a Guinness World Record-holding chilli pepper, PepperX, which comes out at an 2.69 million Scoville Units. For reference, a jalapeno pepper contains up to just 8,000 Scoville units.

The sauce also contains ghost pepper sauce, which has over one million Scoville units, as well as Voodoo Reaper and a sauce called Da Bomb, which has overthrown celebrities such as Gordon Ramsey and Lewis Capaldi on spice-loving Youtube show Hot Ones.

The limited edition pizzas are ten inches and free to the first 250 people who book in to try. Those interested should be warned though, as they will have to sign a disclaimer as the pizzas are so spicy.

Joe McNally, general manager at Mean-Eyed Cat Liverpool, said: “To celebrate National Pizza Day, we have created the UK’s hottest pizza with our special chilli sauce containing PepperX, as well as Bhut Jolokia chile from Northeast India - to create the fiercest fiery flavour.

"We are well known for our free no catch pizzas but this one is really something special! Anyone brave enough to try the Ring of Fire is advised to think carefully about their life choices before they bite. The National Pizza Day offer is part of a series of celebrations to mark Mean-Eyed Cat Liverpool’s first birthday in March.