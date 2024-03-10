Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved family-run pub has closed its doors due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Hightown Pub and Kitchen re-opened in 2020 following a major refurbishment and was nominated for two accolades at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 - Best Pub for Entertainment and Best Pub for Families.

Despite its brilliant reputation, the beautiful venue on the Sefton coast announced its sudden closure on Friday evening (March 8).

Sharing the news on social media, a spokesperson for Hightown Pub and Kitchen said: "It’s with a heavy heart we send this message today. With the current climate of the hospitality industry worsening and the cost of living doing the same. We have made the difficult decision to close our doors after business this evening.

"We will not be open for business from Saturday 9th March. This therefore means that we can unfortunately no longer accommodate any of our future bookings, including this weekends for Saturday and Mothers day. We are making every effort to contact all those impacted via email, text or social media.

"We would like to thank the community for all their support in the last 3.5 years and for all the laughs, smiles and memories we’ve been able to enjoy and be a part of during our time here. Unfortunately, this is it from us! We wish the community and the future pub owners all the best and for one last time thank you for all your continued support - this one really is a hard goodbye."

Customers quickly took the comments to share their disappointment, with one commenting: "This family has put their heart and soul into this pub to get it to what it is today."