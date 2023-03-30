Thomas Cashman found guilty of murdering nine-year-old Olivia.

Thomas Cashman has been found guilty of the murder of nine-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel after a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court where he pleaded his innocence.

The jury of 10 men and two women returned with the verdict after being sent out by High Court judge, Mrs Justice Amanda Yip to begin their deliberations at 11.55am on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Yip announced that a verdict had been reached at approximately 2.45pm on Thursday.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on August 22, and opened fire through the door. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot through the hand and intended target Joseph Nee was also wounded.

During the trial, the jury heard that Olivia ran downstairs after hearing shots outside, saying “I’m scared mummy, I’m scared”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cashman claimed to have been at a friend’s house at the time of the shooting, counting thousands of pounds and smoking weed. However, a woman who had a fling with Cashman told the jury he came to her house after the shooting, changed his clothes and heard him say he had “done Joey”.

The jury found Cashman guilty of murdering Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Ms Korbel, possession of a 9mm self loading pistol with intent to endanger life and possession of a revolver with intent to endanger life. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Talking about Cashman after the verdict, Merseyside Police’s Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy said: “He’s despicable. He made great play in the trial that he’s a dad and yet he’s put Olivia’s family through this trial. I hope he reflects every morning when he wakes up behind bars and every night when he goes to sleep about what he’s put Olivia’s family through.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a separate trial, Paul Russellpleaded guilty to assisting an offender at Liverpool Crown Court. Although the plea hearing was held in October, reporting restrictions were placed upon the media until until the conclusion of Cashman’s trial. The 41-year-old admitted driving Cashman away from an address he fled to after the shooting and is said to have disposed of a bag of clothes.