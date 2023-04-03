Cashman will be 76-years-old when he is eligible for parole.

The man who shot and killed a nine-year-old girl in her Dovecot home will spend a minimum of 42 years in prison for her murder.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in the chest when Thomas Cashman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 22, and opened fire through the door. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot through the hand and intended target Joseph Nee was also wounded.

Cashman was found guilty of the murder of Olivia by a jury of 10 men and two women after a three-and-a-half-week trial at Manchester Crown Court last month, where he pleaded his innocence.

The 34-year-old, of Grenadier Drive in West Derby, was due to return to Manchester Crown Court at 2pm on Monday, however, he refused to to appear in the dock. Mrs Justice Amanda Yip said his absence was “disrespectful” to the court and Olivia’s family.

After a delay due to his absence, Cashman was sentenced to a minimum of 42 years in prison for Olivia’s murder and four other offences.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl welcomed the sentence, but added their family had “already started our life sentence” having to spend the rest of our their lives without their daughter.

Sentencing: Justice Yip said she had considered a whole life order without parole, however this outcome was not applicable due to the planning being for a murder but, not for the murder of a child. Cashman’s sentence:

Life in prison for murder of Olivia, minimum term of 42 years - minus 180 days.

Attempted murder of Joseph Nee - life in prison, minimum sentence of 22 years.

Wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm - 10 years.

Two counts of possessing a firearm - 18 years each.

All of Cashman’s sentences for the five counts will run concurrently, meaning he will serve a minimum of 42 years.

What the sentence means: A murder conviction in the UK carries a mandatory life sentence, usually with a minimum term of 30 years. Cashman must serve a minium of 42 years in prison and will then be able to apply for parole at age 76. Even after the 42 years, there is no guarantee that he will be released.

Refusal to appear in dock: Cashman’s defence lawyer, John Cooper KC, claimed that Cashman heard the Crown Prosecution Service singing ‘We are the Champions’ after verdicts were delivered last week.

Mrs Justice Yip stated that Cashman showed “no remorse” which was futher shown by his failure to attend court. However, she added that this didn’t impact her sentencing decision.

Family impact statements: “You have denied my beautiful girl Olivia her future. I will never see her on her wedding day, and walk down the aisle, and see her grow into the beautiful woman she was destined to become,” read a statement written by Olivia’s father, John Pratt.

Merseyside Police statement: “Today, Thomas Cashman has been sentenced to life, with a minimum of 42 years in prison for the murder of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. This couldn’t have happened without the support of the people of Merseyside. When it comes to gun and gang crime #silenceisnotanoption” said the force, via Twitter.

Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, outside Manchester Crown Court after Thomas Cashman was found guilty (Photo: PA)

