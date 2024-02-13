'Thoughtless' pickpocket caught after watching people on Liverpool street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was jailed after she was caught paying close attention to other people's belongings on a Liverpool street.

Luminita Mihai, 24, was spotted by police officers who were carrying out an anti-theft operation in the city centre as she acted suspiciously on Berry Street whilst stood in a crowd of people on Sunday, February 11.

The officers arrested Mihai at the scene, and she was subsequently charged with a previous theft which occurred in September 2023, when she stole a mobile phone from a student close to the Starbucks on Mount Pleasant.

Mihai, of Langton Road in Liverpool, was given six months imprisonment at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday, February 12.

Merseyside Police sergeant Craig Winstanley, who led the anti-theft operation called Operation Ghost, said: "I hope the sentencing of Mihai today sends a clear message to anyone who comes into Liverpool city centre intent on stealing from innocent people. Let me be clear, this will not be tolerated.

Luminita Mihai, 24, of Langton Road Liverpool

“Operation Ghost was launched in response to theft from person offences being committed and to date, we have made numerous arrests, executed search warrants and travelled across the North West to find offenders.

“We will be relentless in our pursuit of those involved in theft and we will continue to work with partners including Liverpool City Council and Liverpool BID in order to keep the city centre safe for all those who live, study, work and socialise here.”

"Mihai’s actions were thoughtless and callous and I hope that her sentence provides her time to consider her actions.”