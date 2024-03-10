Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people could be seen queuing in Liverpool ONE on Saturday, for a special Sisters and Seekers sample sale.

Founded by sisters, Alice and Maisie Jones, in 2017, Sisters and Seekers offers a range of women's clothing, from tracksuits and loungewear, to coats, jackets and accessories.

The online-only business from North-Wales brought its much anticipated one-day-only sample to Liverpool, on Saturday, March 9 and thousands of people queued for the chance to bag some new clothes.

People queue for Sisters and Seekers' sample sale in Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes

Staff members from nearby stores on South John Street told LiverpoolWorld there were large queues from the early hours of Saturday, which continued right through to the end of the day.

The pop-up opened at 9.00am, however, many Sisters and Seekers fans camped out many hours before opening, and queues could be seen snaking around Liverpool ONE. Some documented their days on TikTok, with one girl arriving at 7.00am and still queuing at 1.30pm. Another said she joined the queue at 9.00am and was eventually let in at around 7.00pm.