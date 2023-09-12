An email was sent to a number of schools and made both threats to pupils and staff.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A primary school was forced to go into lockdown after schools across Ellesmere Port, Chester and Manchester received threatening emails.

On Tuesday morning (September 12), Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police were made aware of an email which had been sent to a number of schools in the area, which made both threats to pupils and staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lache Primary School in Chester was placed into lockdown and told parents, ‘do not come to school’. They stated there was no threat on site, however, this was a cautionary measure.

“We are aware that parents have arrived outside school,” the school said in a statement. “To repeat, we cannot let any children out or any parents in.” The lockdown has since been lifted.

A spokesperson for the school said an ‘unpleasant email’ had been sent to a ‘number of schools in Cheshire, Liverpool and Manchester’ however, Merseyside Police said ‘we haven’t received any reports about any schools being affected’ in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Cheshire Police said an investigation has been launched and officers have attended a number of schools to provide reassurance, adding that they believe the email to be ‘malicious’.

Advertisement

Advertisement