Threats to pupils and staff sent to schools in Ellesmere Port, Chester and Manchester
An email was sent to a number of schools and made both threats to pupils and staff.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A primary school was forced to go into lockdown after schools across Ellesmere Port, Chester and Manchester received threatening emails.
On Tuesday morning (September 12), Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police were made aware of an email which had been sent to a number of schools in the area, which made both threats to pupils and staff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lache Primary School in Chester was placed into lockdown and told parents, ‘do not come to school’. They stated there was no threat on site, however, this was a cautionary measure.
“We are aware that parents have arrived outside school,” the school said in a statement. “To repeat, we cannot let any children out or any parents in.” The lockdown has since been lifted.
A spokesperson for the school said an ‘unpleasant email’ had been sent to a ‘number of schools in Cheshire, Liverpool and Manchester’ however, Merseyside Police said ‘we haven’t received any reports about any schools being affected’ in Liverpool and Merseyside.
Cheshire Police said an investigation has been launched and officers have attended a number of schools to provide reassurance, adding that they believe the email to be ‘malicious’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that reports are currently being investigated, adding: “We take reports of this nature very seriously and whilst we have not advised any schools to close, our officers will nevertheless be stepping up their high-visibility presence around schools over the next few days to provide reassurance to them and the wider public.”