The popular trio have the chance to scoop national and regional awards.

Three Liverpool eateries have been shortlisted for the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023, which will handed out at a ceremony in Manchester next month.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), the annual accolades celebrate the country’s leading Asian restaurant owners and chefs.

The shortlist was determined by thousands of votes from members of the public and the restaurants will be visited by a panel of judges from the ACF who will decide the winners for both national and regional award categories.

Liverpool restaurants: The three local restaurants shortlisted are Mowgli, Lu Ban and Mr Chilli, which all offer a different type of Asian cuisine.

Mowgli has two Liverpool city centre locations, and many more across the country. It serves Indian street food in a unique way that truly is an experience for the tastebuds. Currently, the Water Street branch is closed but, the Bold Street venue continues impress.

has two Liverpool city centre locations, and many more across the country. It serves Indian street food in a unique way that truly is an experience for the tastebuds. Currently, the Water Street branch is closed but, the Bold Street venue continues impress. Mr Chilli is a Chinese restaurant on Seel Street, close to a range of popular pubs and bars. The eatery serves up classic Chinese dishes and provides a relaxed dining experience, with lovely Asian interior design.

is a Chinese restaurant on Seel Street, close to a range of popular pubs and bars. The eatery serves up classic Chinese dishes and provides a relaxed dining experience, with lovely Asian interior design. Lu Ban is a popular Chinese restaurant in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, with a unique menu and offerings such as a Chinese bottomless brunch. Lu Ban was recently acquired by Mikhail Hotel & Leisure Group but it will still be led by head chef Dave Critchley.

The awards ceremony: The annual awards ceremony will take place at 18:00 on July 31, at the Hilton Manchester, Deansgate. Newsreader, Samantha Simmonds, will host the event and nominees will have the chance to win national and regional awards. The full shortlist is available here.