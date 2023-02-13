Merseyside Police said specialist rescourses will be used to help ensure safety at Monday night’s game between Liverpool and Everton.

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged after an attack at a pub on Walton Road following the Merseyside derby last year.

Liverpool had beaten Everton 2-0 in the Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday 24 April, and at around 9pm, officers received a report that masked Everton supporters had entered the St Hilda Pub carrying bottles and crutches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merseyside Police said that an altercation took place and customers were assaulted. They added that damage was also caused to the pub.

John Murray, 32, of Leyburn Road in Kirkby, Thomas Keane, 28, of Kendal Road in Tower Hill and one boy aged 17 from Liverpool are charged with affray. All three are set to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 27.

Ahead of the Liverpool v Everton match at 8pm on Monday night, Merseyside Police said specialist rescourses will be used to help ensure safety at the game.

The police said they “will use specialist resources such as the mounted, drone unit and helicopter to help make the event a safe and enjoyable football match for all but can also be used to capture any evidence of any persons who wish to act in a disorderly or criminal manner.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Match Commander Chief Supt Matthew Boyle added: “We are committed to supporting both Liverpool and Everton football clubs in the delivery of a safe event and ensuring that the local community has as little disruption other than what is normally experienced on a match day.