Three local eateries have won big at the English Curry Awards, with one landing a national title.

The 2023 accolades celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses in the curry industry and culminated on Monday night with an awards ceremony in Birmingham.

A range of regional and national finalists were chosen by members of the public and organisers said the shortlisted entries had made ‘significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry’.

Four Merseyside venues made it to the grand final but only three were named winners - two from Liverpool and one from the Wirral.

Sultan’s Palace , in Liverpool, bagged a regional and national title, with Rajesh Acharya and Kaviraj Sharma winning the Chef of the Year award. The accolade names them as the best chefs in the whole of England, as well as the North West. Sharing the award win on Instagram Sultan’s Palace said: “Thank you to our amazing customers for all the love and support.” The city centre restaurant specialises in tandoori cuisine and has a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Khaja Indian Takeaway , Woolton, was once again voted North West Takeaway of the Year by members of the public, after winning in 2022. The highly-rated takeaway has a 4.7 out of 5 star Google rating and say their reputation is built on the quality of their food.

Britannia Spice, in Parkgate, Wirral, was named the North West Restaurant of the Year. The popular eatery has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google and serves up delicious South Asian dishes.