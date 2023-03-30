Three people seriously injured in suspected gas explosion at Chester Market

The blast took place on Wednesday evening.

Three people have sustained serious injuries in a suspected gas blast at a venue in Chester.

The incident took place at a unit in Chester Market at around 18:30 on Wednesday evening, and the market and nearby buildings were evacuated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheshire’s Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident, stating a “small gas explosion” had occured and three fire engines were at the scene.

According to Cheshire Constabulary, the three injured were taken to hospital shortly after the incident, suffering serious burns.

Chester Market had been due to hold a performance and award ceremony involving the High Sheriff of Cheshire, Jeannie France-Hayhust, which was later held at the Storyhouse theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their latest statement this morning, Cheshire’s Fire and Rescue service said: “The number of fire engines at the scene was reduced to two shortly after 21:21 last night. All crews left the scene having been in attendance for approximately 5 hours.”

The venue on Hunter Street and its neighbouring restaurant, Zizzi, will remain closed today (March 30) whilst investigations continue.

More updates to follow.

Advertisement