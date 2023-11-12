A bum-numbing 221 hours will be spent sitting on the sofa, drinking 117 cups of tea or coffee.

Liverpool is a city known for its vibrant culture and energy, but according to a new study almost three quarters of us will hunker down and go into ‘hibernation’ this winter.

Instead of heading out to restaurants, pubs and social events, 74% of Liverpudlians say they intend to stay safely cocooned in their cosy homes to ride out the winter months.

The research, conducted on behalf of Zehnder, reveals that over the next 13 weeks - from the first of December to the 29th of February - the average person from Liverpool will spend eight hours of their waking day inside.

And what will we do to while away the winter days and nights?

A bum-numbing 221 hours will be spent sitting on the sofa.

Around 117 cups of tea or coffee will be drunk.

We’ll enjoy 26 duvet days

Snuggle up to 39 movies, and watch 169 episodes of our favourite TV shows.

26 takeaways will be ordered

13 Sunday roasts will be enjoyed.

As many as 79% of Liverpudlians say they avoid going outside during the winter unless they really have to and 83% say they are likely to cancel social arrangements if it’s too cold. In fact, most of us say the best thing about the winter is not feeling the pressure to be outside “doing things” all the time.