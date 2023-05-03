You can play or be entertained by the free-to-use pianos dotted around the city centre during Eurovision.

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, to concide with Eurovision in the city. Running until Sunday May 14, the day after the Song Contest’s Grand Final, the free-to-use pianos dotted around the city centre give both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skill.

With more than 5,800 performances under its belt since 2011, Tickle the Ivories will once again feature some special performances as enticing the public to play. No doubt they’ll be more musicians in the city than ever before!

Donna Howitt, place ptrategy director at Liverpool ONE, said: “Tickle the Ivories has been a favourite of visitors to Liverpool ONE for more than a decade. What better time to bring it back than during the run up to Eurovision. We’re looking forward to seeing some regular pianists return to the keys, as well as some new faces from across the region and way beyond!”