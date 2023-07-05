Tickle the Ivories returns to Liverpool ONE for summer

The 10-week festival allows budding talent and professional musicians to showcase their skills on the piano.

Tickle the Ivories is returning to Liverpool ONE for summer. After a brief return during Eurovision, the free-to-use pianos will be located at five locations across the retail and leisure destination from Friday, July 7.

The 10-week festival, which runs until September 10, is back again to allow budding talent and professional musicians to showcase their skills on the keys.

With around 6,000 performances under its belt since 2011, Tickle the Ivories will once again feature some special performances as well as enticing the public to play.

Where: The pianos are free to use and are located at the bottom of Sugar House Steps (by John Lewis & Partners), South John Street, Peter’s Square, College Lane and The Galleria (by the entrance of ODEON).