Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
5 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
5 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
6 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
8 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Titanic artifacts sell for almost £400,000, including plan of the ship and bravery medal

A hand-drawn plan of the ship sold for £195,000.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

A 10 metre plan of the Titanic has sold for £195,000 at auction, along with several other artifacts.

The hand-drawn plan of the ship was prepared by White Star Line architects and used in an inquiry, following the devastating sinking of the Titanic 111 years ago.

Medals awarded to Harold Cottam, who helped save 700 passengers onboard the ship, were also sold at the auction on Saturday, April 22.

Most Popular

Taking place in Wiltshire, the auction saw four lots sell for £395,000, including Mr Cottam’s medals, photographs, pocket watch and signed paperwork, as well as a £60,000 first-class accommodation plan.

Mr Cottam was awarded a silver Carpathia medal and a Liverpool Humane Society medal for bravery, after he identified the Titanic’s distress signal as it sank on April 14, 1912. Only 21-years-old at the time, Cottam was onboard the RMS Carpathia and alerted his captain to the signal, who then initiated the rescue of passengers.

Auctioneer, Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd said: “The prices reflect the rarity of the material offered for auction but also the enduring appeal of the Titanic story. She sank 111 years ago but the memory of those passengers and crew lives on through the memorabilia.”

Harold Cottam's silver Carpathia medal is one of a number of Titanic-related items to be auctioned at Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneers on April 22Harold Cottam's silver Carpathia medal is one of a number of Titanic-related items to be auctioned at Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneers on April 22
Harold Cottam's silver Carpathia medal is one of a number of Titanic-related items to be auctioned at Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneers on April 22
A 33ft (10m) cross-section plan of the Titanic, which was commissioned by the British Board of Trade to assist in the 36-day inquiry into the sinking of the ship. The plan could sell for over £200,000 when it goes under the hammer at auction on April 22.A 33ft (10m) cross-section plan of the Titanic, which was commissioned by the British Board of Trade to assist in the 36-day inquiry into the sinking of the ship. The plan could sell for over £200,000 when it goes under the hammer at auction on April 22.
A 33ft (10m) cross-section plan of the Titanic, which was commissioned by the British Board of Trade to assist in the 36-day inquiry into the sinking of the ship. The plan could sell for over £200,000 when it goes under the hammer at auction on April 22.
Related topics:Passengers