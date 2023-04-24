A 10 metre plan of the Titanic has sold for £195,000 at auction, along with several other artifacts.

The hand-drawn plan of the ship was prepared by White Star Line architects and used in an inquiry, following the devastating sinking of the Titanic 111 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medals awarded to Harold Cottam, who helped save 700 passengers onboard the ship, were also sold at the auction on Saturday, April 22.

Taking place in Wiltshire, the auction saw four lots sell for £395,000, including Mr Cottam’s medals, photographs, pocket watch and signed paperwork, as well as a £60,000 first-class accommodation plan.

Mr Cottam was awarded a silver Carpathia medal and a Liverpool Humane Society medal for bravery, after he identified the Titanic’s distress signal as it sank on April 14, 1912. Only 21-years-old at the time, Cottam was onboard the RMS Carpathia and alerted his captain to the signal, who then initiated the rescue of passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Auctioneer, Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd said: “The prices reflect the rarity of the material offered for auction but also the enduring appeal of the Titanic story. She sank 111 years ago but the memory of those passengers and crew lives on through the memorabilia.”

Harold Cottam's silver Carpathia medal is one of a number of Titanic-related items to be auctioned at Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneers on April 22