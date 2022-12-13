Tom Grennan has announced he will play shows at Forest Live 2023, including in Delamere Forest, just 45 minutes away from Liverpool

Tom Grennan has announced he will play a show at Forest Live 2023 . The summer music festival, run by Forestry England , is scheduled to run throughout June with Madness, Jack Savoretti and Richard Ashcroft also set to take to the stage.

There will be shows in woodland at Gloucestershire, Staffordshire and Suffolk along with Delamere Forest in Cheshire. The beauty spot is just a 45 minute drive from Liverpool city centre, so definitely your best bet if you want to catch Tom Grennan at the festival .

Next year is tipped to be an exciting one for Grennan, who is looking ahead to his new album What ifs & Maybes and his first headline UK arena tour on top of the Forest Live tour dates. Two of the chart-topping star’s platinum-selling anthems Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side scored in the most played songs of 2021.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over two million people have flocked to Forest Live gigs in the 22 years, supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Tom Grennan said: “These shows are going to be really special in the forest, will be mad experience for me to perform my songs in such spectacular locations. Can’t wait to see you all in the trees. Let’s get it.”

Tom Grennan at Forest Live 2023 - how to get tickets

Tickets for all the Forest Live dates will go on sale from 9am on Friday, December 16 on the Forestry England website .

Tom Grennan at Forest Live 2023 - full list of tour dates