The Hollywood star will be in Liverpool today for a highly-anticipated event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is set to arrive in Liverpool today (November 29) for a major sold-out event.

The actor and director has turned his considerable talents to writing and is coming to town to promote his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement has been building for his arrival, with local coffee shop Paper Cup Coffee hoping he pops in for a brew.

The award-winning actor from Forrest Gump is in the city for ‘An Evening with Tom Hanks’ to discuss his book, which is a wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all. He will take to the stage at the Empire.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the show at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre are sadly completely sold out.

What time does the show start?