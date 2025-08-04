19 brilliant pictures as top celebrities take part in special Southport charity match

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Discover 19 brilliant pictures capturing top celebrities as they take part in a special Southport charity match.

An impressive lineup of celebrities gathered at the home of Southport Football Club on Sunday (August 3), to take part in a charity fundraising game in support of the 24 families directly affected by the tragic Southport knife attack.

Organised in partnership with Southport Hesketh Round Table, the football match marked a powerful day of remembrance, unity, and fundraising.

- 23 celebrities confirmed for Southport attack charity match including Everton & LFC legends

Much like Soccer Aid, the event featured a star-studded line-up of celebrities, ex-professional LFC and EFC footballers, and local legends, including James Nelson-Joyce, John Aldridge and Jamie Webster.

The match kicked off at Haig Avenue at 3.00pm, with the Blue team taking the win after penalties. Take a look at the gallery below to see the highlights of the important game.

Southport FC charity match 2025.

1. Southport FC charity match 2025

Southport FC charity match 2025. | Joshua Brandwood

Southport FC charity match 2025.

2. Southport FC charity match 2025

Southport FC charity match 2025. | Joshua Brandwood

Southport FC charity match 2025.

3. Southport FC charity match 2025

Southport FC charity match 2025. | Joshua Brandwood

Southport FC charity match 2025.

4. Southport FC charity match 2025

Southport FC charity match 2025. | Joshua Brandwood

Related topics:CelebritiesSoccer AidLegends
