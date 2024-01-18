Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skywatchers will be excited to learn a solar eclipse could be visible from Liverpool early this Spring.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, shielding the Sun from parts of the globe. The result, if it is a total solar eclipse, is a thin ring of light as the moon blocks out the sun and darkness.

We are due a total solar eclipse on April 8 this year, but not everyone will be able to see it. People living in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be able to observe the rare celestial event but here in Liverpool we will only see a partial eclipse.