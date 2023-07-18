Many Taylor Swift fans were left disappointed on Tuesday after trying to buy tickets for her UK Eras tour in the general sale for her Anfield gigs.

Thousands of Swifties registered interest for the Cruel Summer singer’s Liverpool appearances, however, many were waitlisted and only those who received a special code gained access to Tuesday’s sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The general sale started at 11am, and takes place in three intervals, to lessen the chance of technical issues on Ticketmaster and AXS. As with the pre-sale last week, ticket purchases are limited to four per person.

Many fans waited in long online queues at 11am and 1pm only to miss out on tickets, and also received notification from Ticketmaster that standing tickets were unavailable during the 1pm sale. A third sale will take place at 3pm.

After the first two rounds of the sale, some people said they were questioning whether there were even tickets left to be be bought, but it seems resellers have been able to get hold of tickets and are charging extortionate prices.

Reselling: Within an hour of the first round of the general sale, tickets already appeared on resale site Viagogo, ranging from between £400 all the way up to £3,540 per ticket.

One reseller can be seen offering a ticket for Thursday, June 13 at Anfield for a whopping £3,540 - despite the face value being just £125.

Another can be seen selling a £418 VIP ticket for £3,540 too.

People are already reselling Taylor Swift Anfield tickets. Photo shows Viagogo site at 12:00 on Tuesday, July 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many fans also took to social media to share their experiences trying to get tickets.

One person said: “Was in within 15mins for Taylor Swift Anfield date and AGAIN only vip packages left 😭😭😭😭😭”

Another user tweeted: “Why are all Taylor Swift tickets sold out for Liverpool Anfield Stadium, but only like 1 person has posted they got tickets?? Normally everyone’s screaming when they get tickets…”

And another said: “Currently sat in an AXS queue for the second time staring at a bar that doesn’t move only to be told in twenty mins the tickets available are over £600. Beginning to question are there even tickets available to be bought?”

One of our readers also shared her disappointment, telling us: “In the queue for 15 minutes then no tickets left when I finally managed to get in .”

Today’s Liverpool ticket sales:

11am: Anfield Stadium, Thursday, June 13 2024

1pm: Anfield Stadium, Friday, June 14 2024

3pm: Anfield Stadium, Saturday, June 15 2024

Fans can access the waiting room up to 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour (Getty Images)

Prices for Anfield: Pre-sale ticket prices were revealed last Tuesday, with costs ranging from £57.90 to £182.75 on Ticketmaster. Pre-sale prices were as follows:

General admission (standing) - £143.40 each.

£143.40 each. Seated - From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage.

- From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage. Partially obstructed limited view - From £57.90 to £182.75 each.

- From £57.90 to £182.75 each. Side view seated ticket - From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage - side view.

Waitlist: Many Taylor fans did not receive access codes, and have been placed on a waitlist. This means that if those who received a code decide not to buy tickets, others may then be sent a code. People on the waitlist are advised to check emails regularly, just incase.

Advertisement

Advertisement