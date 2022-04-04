A 15-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the shooting at a bus stop.

A teenager has denied the attempted murder of a 15-year-old girl in Toxteth who was shot as she waited to catch a bus on her way home from school.

Merseyside police detectives say it is a “miracle” the schoolgirl survived after suffering “devastating” injuries in the shooting on Upper Warwick Street, at around 5.10pm on March 1.

A 20 year-old man also suffered a gunshot injury to his hand during the incident.

Upper Warwick Street, Toxteth. Image: LTV

A few days after the shooting Merseyside Police arrested Rio Jones, 19, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, and he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a Class B drug.

Jones has been remanded into custody until his trial on October 1, which is expected to last two to three weeks.

Police appeal for information

On Friday, Merseyside police issued an image of four masked youths wanted in connection with the shooting.

The picture shows clandestine figures cycling in the area of Lodge Lane and Upper Warwick Street, where the incident took place.

An image of four masked youths police want to speak to in connection to the shooting on Upper Warwick Street.

Police believe the youths in the image may have information which is vital to the attempted murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “I understand that this is not the clearest image but we hope that motorists or members of the public who were in the area that evening will remember seeing the group together either before or afterwards and know who they are.

“It is only by sheer good fortune that the young girl was not killed by the reckless firing of a gun in a street in the middle of the day.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which could help our investigation contacts us as a matter of urgency.”

Police said at the time of the incident that they believed a number of shots were fired by “one or more” people who made their getaway riding bikes, possibly electric, via the North Hill Street area.

