Enhanced stop and search powers have been introduced in Toxteth after two men were stabbed in a “large-scale” disturbance.

Merseyside Police were called to the Granby Street area just before 9.00pm on Tuesday (March 4), following reports that two men had been assaulted. A man in his 20s received a stab wound to the chest and a second man, in his 40s, a laceration to his face. Both are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

A Section 60 Order was introduced at 11.00pm, giving officers extra powers to stop and search individuals and “minimise further incidents”.

In force until 10.59pm on Wednesday (March 5), the order relates to males and females between the ages of 14 and 60 and covers Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Ullet Road, Park Road to the junction with Upper Parliament Street.

Inspector Stuart McLoughlin said: "Our officers will ensure that there is a highly visible police presence to reassure people in the Toxteth area following incidents of criminality and violence.

“The Section 60 order allows us to stop and search people suspected of carrying weapons or planning any criminality. It is not intended to disrupt people going about their daily business."

Anyone with information about criminality and violence is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.