A much-loved pub is set to close its doors and re-open under new management.

The Beehive is nestled between shops on Paradise Street and has been serving customers from near and far for decades.

Currently a Greene King pub, the traditional venue is a Liverpool treasure, known for brilliant Christmas decorations, friendly staff and live sports.

According to a spokesperson for The Beehive, the busy venue is set to close at the end of February 2023 and will re-open as a cocktail and wine bar.

The spokesperson told LiverpoolWorld that the new bar will sadly be under new management and that they are unsure whether it will be renamed.