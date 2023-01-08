A much-loved pub is set to close its doors and re-open under new management.
The Beehive is nestled between shops on Paradise Street and has been serving customers from near and far for decades.
Advertisement
Currently a Greene King pub, the traditional venue is a Liverpool treasure, known for brilliant Christmas decorations, friendly staff and live sports.
According to a spokesperson for The Beehive, the busy venue is set to close at the end of February 2023 and will re-open as a cocktail and wine bar.
The spokesperson told LiverpoolWorld that the new bar will sadly be under new management and that they are unsure whether it will be renamed.
According to the Greene King website, ‘the bar area, lounge and toilets will all be completely overhauled, as well as there being all new fixtures and fittings and signage.’