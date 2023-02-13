The pub is set to close for refurbishment and re-open as a sports bar, under new management.

A much-loved pub is set to close its doors this week and re-open under new management. The Beehive is nestled between shops on Paradise Street and has been serving customers from near and far for decades.

Currently a Greene King pub, the traditional venue is a Liverpool treasure, known for brilliant Christmas decorations, friendly staff and live sports.

The busy venue is set to close on February 15 and set to re-open as a modern pub/sports bar. The current landlady, Frances Lloyd told LiverpoolWorld that the new bar will sadly be under new management.

Although the pub will be re-opening, locals have expressed their disappointment that a traditional venue will be modernised.

According to the Greene King website, the venue will relaunch with a focus on live sports and ‘the bar area, lounge and toilets will all be completely overhauled, as well as there being all new fixtures and fittings and signage.’

A spokesperson for Greene King told LiverpoolWorld: “We have plans to renovate The Beehive and give it a new lease of life as a pub the local community can be proud of and which future generations can enjoy for years to come. Its early days and we hope to provide more details in the future.”

As of yet, the date of re-opening has not been confirmed.

LiverpoolWorld asked locals to share their fondest memories of The Beehive, ahead of the closure:

Michael Murphy commented: “2005 Champions League final. Standing in the queue of McDonald’s across the road, hear a roar then another roar from The Beehive. That was it, we was out of that queue and managed to get into a packed pub for the rest of the match... what an atmosphere in there.”

Paddy Pen said: “I was there for Christmas drinks in 1972 - forget who I was with (I was only 17) but I remember John Ellis who drank in the Farmers Arms coming up to me to tell me to listen to the juke box. Lennon’s Happy Christmas War is Over was playing. John told me it had just been released. I always think of The Beehive when I hear that song.”

Tim Underwood added: “First port of call whenever I return to my home from Fremantle. What an awful loss for such a wonderful city.”

Paul Carey said: “I had my 21st in there in 1978. Connie was the manageress, great times.”

Joyce Hornby said: “Great pub many a happy pub lunch in there.”

Kenny Smith commented: “Another iconic pub and Liverpool landmark very sadly going to be no more, like so many others.”