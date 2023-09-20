The team behind the incredible restoration of The Vines are preparing to welcome customers to their quirky new pub in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter.

The 1936 Pub Company recently renovated the much loved ‘Big House’ pub on Lime Street and also run a number of venues across Liverpool. Known for quirky decor and taxidermy, the team have now taken over the former ‘The Refinery’ venue and transformed it into the The Queen of Hope Street.

Located in the Josephine Butler Building, The Queen of Hope Street is decked out with portraits of ‘queens’, including Josephine Butler, as well as mahogany furnishings. The doors will officially open at midday on Thursday.

“You’re all invited. No daft launch parties for us. If you like our Red Lion, our Green Man and the Big House, then we think you’re really going to like Hope Street’s newest local,” the team behind The Queen of Hope Street posted on Instagram.

The Queen of Hope Street will launch in September. Photo: The Queen of Hope Street

“But mainly if you really like cask ale, whisky, proper cocktails, proper pies, pastries, soups/sarnies, warm pubby vibes and a great boozer soundtrack comin in your ears, then the QOHS is where’s you’re gonna want to be. Oh and we’ll be showing all the footy.”