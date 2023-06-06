Taking place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 16-23, The Open will return to Hoylake for the first time in nine years.

With tens of thousands of visitors set to descend on the Wirral town each day of the golf championship, temporary traffic measures have been announced.

Part of the measures being put in place will be temporary traffic regulation orders that will close some roads to traffic and make others one way for the duration of the event.

While the restrictions will operate during the week of the event, some may need to be introduced in advance and continue for a short while after. All traffic arrangements have been agreed by Wirral Council in consultation with Merseyside Police and other Emergency Services.

A spokesperson for Wirral Council said: “In addition to the temporary arrangements, essential services will have access to the area and council officers are liaising with the police, health and care providers, pharmacists and other essential service providers, to ensure arrangements are in place to maintain access as required. Access will also be provided for trades people, however, they will not be able to park on the road in some areas.”

Road restrictions: Parking will be prohibited or restricted in some of the roads surrounding the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, however, the short stay parking bays on Market Street will be retained. Carr Lane car park will be closed temporarily and there will be no access to North Parade from The Kings Gap. There will also be no public car parking available at Royal Liverpool.

Travelling by train: Public transport will be ‘significantly enhanced for travel convenience’ throughout the duration of The Open, with extra train services expected to run.

Trains will terminate at Hoylake station and a rail replacement bus will continue the route to West Kirby. This will be accessible for people with a disability and information on train times will be posted nearer to the time on the Merseyrail website.