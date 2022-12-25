Somer services are running across the region on December 26.

Merseyrail and Merseytravel have announced changes to their transport services over the festive period.

Merseytravel provided free Christmas Day bus services, with certain Stagecoach services running. Arriva will operate a reduced service until January 3 2023.

Stagecoach Christmas bus services and changes

Monday December 26: Limited timetables will operate on services including1/X1, 10A, 14, 17, 19, 20, 21, 41/42, 53, 82, 86, 471/472 & 919. See full information here.

Tuesday December 27: Sunday service.

Saturday December 31: Normal service until approximately 6pm.

Sunday January 1: Limited timetables will operate on some services and some may not run.

Monday January 2: Normal Sunday services.

A full guide to Stagecoach services is available here.

Arriva timetable changes

Monday December 26: Special daytime services on some Merseyside routes operating from approximately 8am to 7pm.

Tuesday December 27: Sunday service.

Wednesday December 28: Saturday service in all areas except for services in Wirral, Speke services 3/3A, 166, 188 and 204, and Kirkby service 899, which will all operate to normal weekday timetables.

Thursday December 29: Saturday service in all areas except for services in Wirral, Speke services 3/3A, 166, 188 and 204, and Kirkby service 899, which will all operate to normal weekday timetables.

Friday December 30: Saturday service in all areas except for services in Wirral, Speke services 3/3A, 166, 188 and 204, and Kirkby service 899, which will all operate to normal weekday timetables.

Saturday December 31: Normal service until approximately 6pm.

Sunday January 1: Special daytime services on some Merseyside routes operating from approximately 8am to 7pm.

Monday January 2: Sunday service.

Tuesday January 3: Normal service resumes.