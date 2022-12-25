Merseyrail and Merseytravel have announced changes to their transport services over the festive period.
Merseytravel provided free Christmas Day bus services, with certain Stagecoach services running. Arriva will operate a reduced service until January 3 2023.
Stagecoach Christmas bus services and changes
Monday December 26: Limited timetables will operate on services including1/X1, 10A, 14, 17, 19, 20, 21, 41/42, 53, 82, 86, 471/472 & 919. See full information here.
Tuesday December 27: Sunday service.
Saturday December 31: Normal service until approximately 6pm.
Sunday January 1: Limited timetables will operate on some services and some may not run.
Monday January 2: Normal Sunday services.
A full guide to Stagecoach services is available here.
Arriva timetable changes
Monday December 26: Special daytime services on some Merseyside routes operating from approximately 8am to 7pm.
Tuesday December 27: Sunday service.
Wednesday December 28: Saturday service in all areas except for services in Wirral, Speke services 3/3A, 166, 188 and 204, and Kirkby service 899, which will all operate to normal weekday timetables.
Thursday December 29: Saturday service in all areas except for services in Wirral, Speke services 3/3A, 166, 188 and 204, and Kirkby service 899, which will all operate to normal weekday timetables.
Friday December 30: Saturday service in all areas except for services in Wirral, Speke services 3/3A, 166, 188 and 204, and Kirkby service 899, which will all operate to normal weekday timetables.
Saturday December 31: Normal service until approximately 6pm.
Sunday January 1: Special daytime services on some Merseyside routes operating from approximately 8am to 7pm.
Monday January 2: Sunday service.
Tuesday January 3: Normal service resumes.
A full guide to Arriva services is available here.