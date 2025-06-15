Changes to bus ticket prices in Liverpool from today - here's what you need to know

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
Changes have been made to bus ticket prices in Liverpool from today (Sunday, June 15).

The changes affect some Arriva multi-journey tickets in the Liverpool City Region.

Local TV

There will be no changes to single fares or the MyTicket young person day ticket in the Liverpool City Region.

Liverpool City Region Plus ticket prices from June 15 are as follows:

  • Day - £5.60
  • Weekly - £22.00
  • 4-Weekly - £73.00
  • Annual - £730.00

Customers using Employer Travel Club (ETC) tickets paid by direct debit will see the change in two weeks’ time.

