There will be limited rail services on Thursday and Saturday.

Liverpool Lime Street will close at 7pm today (March 16) and Saturday (March 18) due to RMT strike action involving multiple train operators.

Although industrial action by Network Rail staff in the RMT union has been suspended as members vote on a revised pay deal, strikes for train operators are still going ahead.

National Rail has warned passengers ‘not to get caught out’ by disruption as many train services will end between 3pm and 5pm and arrive at their final destinations before 7pm.

Services will also start later than usual on the days after each strike as train operating staff return to work.

Northern Railway will be running a very limited schedule, with the only Liverpool service running being Liverpool - Manchester Airport on both days.

Avanti West Coast services from Liverpool to London Euston will still run, however, the last service to Euston will be 15:43 on Thursday and 16:43 on Saturday.

Kyla Thomas, Liverpool Lime Street station manager for Network Rail, said: “Our staff will be on hand at Lime Street to help passengers on the strike days this Thursday and Saturday but our advice to people is to please plan their journeys in advance so they don’t get caught out by trains finishing much earlier than normal.