Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
3 hours ago Alexander-Arnold dropped from England squad for upcoming qualifiers
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government

Liverpool Lime Street station to close early due to RMT industrial action - train services limited

There will be limited rail services on Thursday and Saturday.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT

Liverpool Lime Street will close at 7pm today (March 16) and Saturday (March 18) due to RMT strike action involving multiple train operators.

Although industrial action by Network Rail staff in the RMT union has been suspended as members vote on a revised pay deal, strikes for train operators are still going ahead.

National Rail has warned passengers ‘not to get caught out’ by disruption as many train services will end between 3pm and 5pm and arrive at their final destinations before 7pm.

Most Popular

Services will also start later than usual on the days after each strike as train operating staff return to work.

Northern Railway will be running a very limited schedule, with the only Liverpool service running being Liverpool - Manchester Airport on both days.

Avanti West Coast services from Liverpool to London Euston will still run, however, the last service to Euston will be 15:43 on Thursday and 16:43 on Saturday.

Kyla Thomas, Liverpool Lime Street station manager for Network Rail, said: “Our staff will be on hand at Lime Street to help passengers on the strike days this Thursday and Saturday but our advice to people is to please plan their journeys in advance so they don’t get caught out by trains finishing much earlier than normal.

“We don’t want people to be unable to get home again from a day trip to Liverpool, so please check National Rail Enquiries or with your train operator so you know your earlier train times on the strike days.”

RMTTrain servicesDisruptionNetwork RailPassengers