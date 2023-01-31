M62 lorry fire: Delays due to HGV fire and crash - traffic diversion and updates

There are delays on M62 due to two incidents.

The M62 is currently closed eastbound – towards Manchester – after a lorry caught fire last night and two other HGVs were involved in a crash, earlier this morning.

A man sadly died in the crash at the Croft Interchange between junction 10 and junction 11 for Birchwood at around 4.37am.

Closures are in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood). It was initially closed in both directions, but has now reopened westbound - towards Liverpool.

National Highways are reporting delays of at least 30 minutes on the approach to junctions 7 and 8, as drivers try to find alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two HGVs on the M62 at the Croft interchange. At 4.37am this morning (January 31) police were called to the collision at junction 10.

“One of the vehicles was on fire, and one of the drivers sadly died at the scene. The second driver is believed to be uninjured and helping police with enquiries.