Some rail operators will be unable to run services to and from the mainline station.

Commuters face major disruption on the trains on Monday as rail cancellations and revisions are expected to take place all day.

A fault with the signalling system near Liverpool Lime Street means services to and from the mainline station could be cancelled or forced to terminate at Liverpool South Parkway.

Major operators such as Avanti West Coast, Northern and London Northwestern Railway will be affected. Only a limited services will run between Lime Street and Liverpool South Parkway.

Northern Rail said: “A fault with the signalling system near Liverpool Lime Street means services to and from Liverpool Lime Street may be cancelled or revised to start and terminate from Liverpool South Parkway.”

Routes affected

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Liverpool Lime Street

London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street / Crewe and Liverpool Lime Street

Northern between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Oxford Road. Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western may be cancelled or revised.

Transport for Wales between Chester and Liverpool Lime Street

