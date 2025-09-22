Man dies after tragic incident at Birch services on M62 near Manchester
Police and paramedics were called to Birch Services on the M62 near Heywood shortly after 10am yesterday (Sunday, September 21).
Police said a 50-year-old man suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while in his car. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Access to the Moto-operated service station was temporarily closed from the M62 eastbound slip road while emergency services responded to the incident, before reopening around midday.