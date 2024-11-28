The year is coming to an end, but the big gigs at Co-op Live aren’t done for 2024 just yet

Some big names will take to the stage in December, and TransPennine Express has confirmed they will run an extra late service for two of these. This has become a regular theme with some of the big music events at the (still relatively) new arena.

An extra service will be run following Sir Paul McCartney’s show on Sunday December 15. This service will leave Manchester Airport at 12.50am on Monday December 16 and call at Manchester Piccadilly at 1.02am before heading directly to Liverpool Lime Street.

Extra services will run after two Co-op Live gigs in December | TransPennine Express

On Tuesday December 17 Slipknot will bring their European tour to Manchester’s Co-op Live for a first show in the city in almost five years. To avoid fans being forced to leave the moshpit early, an extra service will leave Manchester Victoria at 12.42am on December 18.

This service will call at Newton-le-Willows and Lea Green. The train will terminate at Liverpool Lime Street.

Adam Fairclough, Interim Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer these extra services to help get fans home after enjoying these concerts and to support the night-time economy in the area. We’re asking our customers to plan ahead and check before they travel as services may be busy.”