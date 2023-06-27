The best golfers in the world and hundreds of thousands of fans will descend on Hoylake for the huge sporting event.

Train services on the Wirral line to West Kirby will be doubled for a whole week in July, to help deal with an increase of visitors for the 151st Open Golf Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

The event will take place between July 16 and 23 and is expected to bring in a record 260,000 people to Hoylake, where the event has been hosted 13 times.

The increase in services will stop at Hoylake Station though final transport plans are currently being finalised, including for West Kirby station. This is expected to be announced next week.

National train strikes: Despite train strike action on July 20 and 22, a website for the event said: “Merseyrail services are not affected by the ongoing industrial action and all Merseyrail services will run as planned to and from Hoylake during The Open.” However wider train services may be impacted.

Bus services: For those travelling by bus, information can be found through Merseytravel, Stagecoach, and Arriva. An accessible shuttle bus will also be made available to transport passengers with reduced mobility to and from the course from Hoylake station.

Parking: Park and Ride car parks will be provided with buses taking people to the course though overnight parking won’t be allowed. At the car parks, tickets will be £15 until July 18 and £20 from then until July 23 with a £5 discount for people who buy tickets in advance which can be done by clicking here.

However, a drop off and pick up area will be free as will the bus services to the course from the car parks. Accessible parking booked in advance will also be free and bike parking will be provided at the former Hoylake Municipal Golf Course.

Road restrictions: Parking will be prohibited or restricted in some of the roads surrounding the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, however, the short stay parking bays on Market Street will be retained. Carr Lane car park will be closed temporarily and there will be no access to North Parade from The Kings Gap.