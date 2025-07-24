Merseyside’s East Lancs Road faces lane closures for vital electricity upgrade until December
As part of a multi-million pound upgrade to the region’s electricity network, parts of the East Lancs Road will be cut off in just over two weeks.
Construction is scheduled to start on August 9 along the eastbound side of the East Lancashire Road, between the substation near on South boundary Road and the M57 Junction 5 exit slip road. Work is due to continue until 8 December 2025. Knowsley Council advised that one lane of the eastbound carriageway will be closed for safety reasons and work will be undertaken between the hours of 7am-5pm, seven days a week.
The upgrade to Merseyside’s electricity network is being undertaken by SP Energy Networks (SPEN) which is investing £40m to upgrade a key cable between Kirkby and Bootle.
The cable was originally fitted during the 1960s, but with increasing demand for electric cars and greener heating, Knowsley Council said the upgrades are ‘essential’ for keep the electricity supply ‘future ready’.
Workers will be digging sections of the road to replace the old cables, connecting new ones to various points along the network. They will also be digging and installing new cable ducts at a rate of around 25 to 40 metres a day, with clear signage in place along the route.
The local authority motorists that some disruption will be inevitable but has pledged to keep inconvenience to a minimum during the construction process. It also confirmed that people will still have full access to homes and businesses and electricity supply will be unaffected.
SCHEDULE OF WORKS
- August 9 – October 18: Coopers Lane to Alchemy Way
- August 15 – October 18: Alchemy Way to Junction 5 slip
- August 19 – September 23: South Boundary onto Coopers Lane
- September 13-14 and September 20-21 to September 27-28: Moorgate Road Junction
