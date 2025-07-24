Four months of roadworks are set to take place on one of Merseyside’s busiest roads.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a multi-million pound upgrade to the region’s electricity network, parts of the East Lancs Road will be cut off in just over two weeks.

Construction is scheduled to start on August 9 along the eastbound side of the East Lancashire Road, between the substation near on South boundary Road and the M57 Junction 5 exit slip road. Work is due to continue until 8 December 2025. Knowsley Council advised that one lane of the eastbound carriageway will be closed for safety reasons and work will be undertaken between the hours of 7am-5pm, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrade to Merseyside’s electricity network is being undertaken by SP Energy Networks (SPEN) which is investing £40m to upgrade a key cable between Kirkby and Bootle.

The cable was originally fitted during the 1960s, but with increasing demand for electric cars and greener heating, Knowsley Council said the upgrades are ‘essential’ for keep the electricity supply ‘future ready’.

Workers will be digging sections of the road to replace the old cables, connecting new ones to various points along the network. They will also be digging and installing new cable ducts at a rate of around 25 to 40 metres a day, with clear signage in place along the route.

The local authority motorists that some disruption will be inevitable but has pledged to keep inconvenience to a minimum during the construction process. It also confirmed that people will still have full access to homes and businesses and electricity supply will be unaffected.

SCHEDULE OF WORKS

August 9 – October 18: Coopers Lane to Alchemy Way

August 15 – October 18: Alchemy Way to Junction 5 slip

August 19 – September 23: South Boundary onto Coopers Lane

September 13-14 and September 20-21 to September 27-28: Moorgate Road Junction