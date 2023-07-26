Those travelling to Pride in Liverpool may be affected by strike action.

Passengers will be hit by reduced rail services this weekend, as the RMT union stages strike action.

Fourteen train companies, including Avanti West Coast and Northern, will be affected by the strike on July 29, and passengers should expect significantly reduced timetables and very busy services. Fewer services are also expected on July 30.

Those wishing to travel to Liverpool for the city’s annual pride celebrations should check before they travel, with many services finishing earlier than usual. Merseyrail is not affected by the strike action.

Northern will have a ‘very limited’ timetable on Saturday, with one service between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Airport per hour. The last train from Liverpool will leave at 17:02.

TransPennine Express will not run any services from Liverpool. The only services to run will be Manchester Piccadilly to Scarborough, Preston to Manchester Airport and Sheffield to Cleethorpes.

Avanti West Coast will run ‘significantly reduced’ services with one train per hour between London Euston and Manchester, Liverpool, Preston and Birmingham and a limited service to Glasgow. These trains will operate during limited hours, with the first train of the day departing Euston after 7am and the last train of the day from Euston departing shortly after 5pm.

West Midlands Railway will only run one service between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street per hour. Services will operate between 7am and 7pm.