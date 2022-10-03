Drivers in Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton, Wirral and Knowsley have several road closures to watch out for this week.

There are several road closures taking place across Merseyside, with many causing delays of up to half an hour.

With information from National Highways, this is a full list of ongoing and expected closures throughout this week.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in the schedule.

Liverpool

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week, with expected delats of between 10 and 30 minutes:

• M57, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

Knowsley

There are five ongoing road closures this week:

• M57, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 8pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm August 24 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J4 to J1 - Lane closure for Construction - Bridge/Structure.

Advertisement

• M57, from 7am October 1 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am October 8 to 7pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to M62 due to general maintenance works.

St Helens

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M6, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M57, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

Wirral

Advertisement

Two closures are due to start this week, with minor delays:

• A41, from 9pm October 8 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 East and westbound, from Ring Road to A55 lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• A41, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J5 to Hooton Roundabout - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

Sefton

Drivers in and around Sefton will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week:

• A59, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 5 - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Sea Forth to Netherton Way - Lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 7am to 4pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• M58, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M58, from 9pm October 11 to 5am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 1 to junction2 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Copy Lane two closure and closure of filter lane at Copy Lane due to drainage works.

• A59, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

Advertisement