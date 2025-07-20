A travel warning has been issued ahead of the Oasis concert this evening at Heaton Park as a serious crash has shut the M60.

The M60 in Greater Manchester is closed in both directions between J19 Rhodes Interchange (Middleton, Manchester (Cen) A576) and J21 Broadway Interchange (Chadderton A663).

This is due to a serious incident which has occurred within the J20 Alkrington Interchange (Blackley, Moston A664)

Greater Manchester Police are leading the response to the incident alongside North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.

Anti-clockwise traffic is held J23-J22 due to a large number of pedestrians who've left their vehicles and are walking up the hard shoulder.

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “Please be aware if you're heading to HeatonPark for tonight's Oasis Concert the road is closed due to a serious incident at J20.”

Diversion Routes are as follows:

Clockwise - follow the route marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs:

Leave M60 clockwise at Jct 19.

At M60 Jct 19/A576 Rbt, take third exit onto A576 southbound.

At A576/A6104 Jct, turn left onto A6104 eastbound.

At A6104/A663 Jct, turn left onto A663 northbound.

At A663/M60 Jct 21 clockwise entry slip road Jct, turn right and rejoin M60 clockwise.

Anti-clockwise - follow the route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs:

Leave M60 anti- clockwise at Jct 21.

At M60 Jct 21/Semple Way Jct, turn right onto Semple Way northbound.

At Semple Way/A663 Jct, turn left onto the A663 southbound.

At A663/A6104 Jct, turn right onto the A6104 westbound.

At A6104/A576 Jct, turn right onto the A576 northbound.

At A576/M60 Jct 19 Rbt, take the first exit and rejoin the M60 anti- clockwise.

It is expected the road will be closed for some time.