Journeys from Liverpool to Blackpool and Manchester are in the sale for just £1.

Train operator, Northern, has launched a three-day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets up for grabs from just £1.

Covering journeys across the North of England, including from Liverpool and Manchester, tickets are on-sale now and available until 4.00pm on Friday (January 5).

Journeys from Liverpool Lime Street to Blackpool North, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Wilmslow are included in the 'Flash Sale' for £1.

Liverpool Lime Street Station at night. Image: Bob Edwards/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Other routes include Chester to Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria, and Manchester Victoria to Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere.