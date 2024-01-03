Train tickets from Liverpool and Manchester starting at £1 in Northern Rail flash sale
Journeys from Liverpool to Blackpool and Manchester are in the sale for just £1.
Train operator, Northern, has launched a three-day ‘Flash Sale’ with five million tickets up for grabs from just £1.
Covering journeys across the North of England, including from Liverpool and Manchester, tickets are on-sale now and available until 4.00pm on Friday (January 5).
Journeys from Liverpool Lime Street to Blackpool North, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Wilmslow are included in the 'Flash Sale' for £1.
Other routes include Chester to Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria, and Manchester Victoria to Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere.
The discounted tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1 2024 and must be booked at least seven days in advance of travel. More information is available here.