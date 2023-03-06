Thomas Cashman is accused of killing the nine year old in her own home.

The trial of a man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her Liverpool home is due to begin at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on August 22, and opened fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the shooting as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home.

Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive in West Derby, will appear in the dock at Manchester Crown Court today but denies all charges. The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Cashman appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court in December to enter not guilty pleas to the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following her death, Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, described his daughter as a “real bright spark who loved to laugh”.

In a statement, the family added she was a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

Thomas Cashman pleaded not guilty to the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Images: PA / Getty)

Advertisement