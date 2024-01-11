'Audrey left her house to attend a Christmas dinner but just moments later her life ended'

The family of a 91-year-old woman who died after being struck by a car as she left her Woolton home to attend a Christmas dinner has paid a moving tribute.

Audrey Manby was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on Acrefield Road on Monday 18 December and died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries.

A 52-year-old man from Liverpool driving the car stopped at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Audrey Manby died last month in a road traffic collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa. Image: Family handout

Audrey's family have now paid tribute to the woman who had a 'zest for life'.

"Audrey Manby leaves a family distraught at her death just yards from her home. She had a zest for life and a selfless, energetic independence which was an inspiration to all who knew her," the fmaily said in a statement.