Tribute to gran killed by car just yards from home as she went for Christmas dinner
'Audrey left her house to attend a Christmas dinner but just moments later her life ended'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of a 91-year-old woman who died after being struck by a car as she left her Woolton home to attend a Christmas dinner has paid a moving tribute.
Audrey Manby was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on Acrefield Road on Monday 18 December and died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 52-year-old man from Liverpool driving the car stopped at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.
Audrey's family have now paid tribute to the woman who had a 'zest for life'.
"Audrey Manby leaves a family distraught at her death just yards from her home. She had a zest for life and a selfless, energetic independence which was an inspiration to all who knew her," the fmaily said in a statement.
"Audrey left her house to attend a Christmas dinner but just moments later her life ended. Passers-by went to her aid, for which her family express their heartfelt gratitude, but nothing could be done. She leaves a family unable to express the extent of their loss."