Tributes pour in for beloved former Lord Mayor of Liverpool

The former Lord Mayor of Liverpool Hazel Williams passed has passed away. The beloved former official led the city's first Pride march, having a been long time Liberal Party member, she also took part in an anti-austerity march in 2015.

Throughout her tenure, Hazel was a activist of inclusivity and equality. Her leadership was marked by significant milestones, notably leading Liverpool's inaugural Pride March, a historic event that saw the now iconic parade become official. Her commitment to improving LGBTQ+ rights reflected her commitment to social justice.

Tributes poured in on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Liverpool City Council said: "It is with great sadness to report that former Lord Mayor, Hazel Williams, has passed away. A ward councillor for Tuebrook & Stoneycroft for 10 years, Hazel served as Lord Mayor in 2010-11. The Union Flag @TownHallLpool is now at half-mast in her memory." Local residents also paid tribute, with Tony Concepcion commenting: "A wonderful ambassador for our city, deepest condolences to her family at this sad time."

Another user, Paul Brant said: "A sad loss to the city, a great Lord Mayor."

She made the decision to stand as the Liberal Party candidate in the 2019 general election in the Garston and Halewood constituency. A beloved and valued member of the party, her contributions are sure to be missed.