The collection features 175 lots.

A new collection of Beatles memorabillia and artifacts described as ‘the finest in our time’ is set to go up for auction at the end of March.

The collection of 175 items includes a schoolbook used and owned by Sir Paul McCartney and a Love Me Do Demo with a ‘McArtney’ misspelling. It also features John Lennon’s bank files with five signatures, and a signed copy of Please Please Me.

Hosts Omega said: “This Beatles sale is, in our opinion, truly the finest we’ve offered in our time.”

John Lennon’s bank files are expected to sell for a whopping £60,000 and the signed copy of Please Please Me is expected to sell for £12,000.