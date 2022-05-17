Jeffrey Kelly, 56, of Newsham Drive has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Merseyside Police were called to a disturbance at Newsham Drive just after 6.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of paramedics 49-year-old Derek Burns was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Jeffrey Kelly, 56, of Newsham Drive, has been charged with his murder and remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens adult remand court on Tuesday, May 17.

A general view of Newsham Drive, Tuebrook. Image: Google

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim’s family ... his death will of course have come as huge shock to them, as well as the wider Tuebrook community.

“If you were in the area of Newsham Drive at around 6.50pm this evening and witnessed anything or anyone suspicious, then please get in touch. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

How to contact police

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with the reference 22000334164.