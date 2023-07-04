TV & film studio details revealed for iconic Littlewoods building

”I’ve driven past this building so many times and always longed for it to be re-developed.”

New details about the future of Liverpool’s historic Littlewoods building have been released as the public are invited to have their say on the £70million redevelopment project.

After years of stalled dreams and proposals, Liverpool Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority committed to support the redevelopment of the iconic 1930s site on Edge Lane.

Now, developers Capital & Centric have revealed their plans to transform the site into a major film and TV complex, which will include studio spaces, workspaces and a screening zone open to the public.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital & Centric, said: "I was born and raised in the city, I grew up in Toxteth just round the corner from the site. So I’ve driven past this building so many times and always longed for it to be re-developed.

“I think it’s emblematic of Liverpool as a city that once this building is redeveloped it will signify the wider resurgence of our city because it is such a prominent site. It is absolutely critical that we get this building back into economic use delivering wider regeneration for the area."

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital & Centric.

Littlewoods blueprint: The building is divided into three sections, including the east and west wings, separated by a 1960s addition, the Hangar. Under the new proposals, which will form the basis of a planning application to be submitted to Liverpool Council, the existing buildings would be used as office space, hotel accommodation for film crew, an education facility and a roof terrace. Workshops and studio support facilities would also be developed alongside two newly built 20,000 sq.ft studios for TV and film projects.

Get involved: To mark the progress, the neighbouring Depot studio site is to open to the public for the first time to stage the Littlewoods Film and Food Fest on Saturday, July 15. The family-friendly festival will bring the giant sound stages to life, with film screenings, food stalls, drinks, mini golf, face-painting and a DJ, with two sessions to choose from.

What the Studio complex could look like.

Have our say: The consultation on the Littlewoods project is now open and runs until Monday, July 17. People can submit their comments online, via email [email protected], or call 0800 689 1095.