The Tranmere-born comedian was ‘laughing smiling and full of life’ the day before his death.

Birkenhead-born TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ at the age of 67, his husband Andre Portasio has confirmed.

The TV star, who rose to fame in the 1990s as Scouse drag queen Lily Savage before going on to present a number of light entertainment and chat shows, died on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Portasio said in his statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

O’Grady suffered two heart attacks a number of years before his death. Writing about his health in his book, Still Standing: The Savage Years, published in 2012, O’Grady stated: “The worst thing you can do is to sit and fret. I take tablets and have check-ups every eight months when they put me on the treadmill. I say to them, ‘Heart attack or not, I’m hopeless on treadmills!”’

Tributes from O’Grady’s fellow TV presenters and friends have flooded in since the news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ITV presenter Lorrane Kelly said: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man. I always think dogs are the best judge of character and they ADORED him.”

said: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady - funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man. I always think dogs are the best judge of character and they ADORED him.” Carol Vorderman lamented the loss saying: “Paul O’Grady. Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven. Paul, what are we meant to do without you?”

lamented the loss saying: “Paul O’Grady. Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven. Paul, what are we meant to do without you?” Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said: “On my way into @gmb to sit alongside @susannareid100 for the first wallet Wednesday. Where I’m sure of course we”ll also be celebrating the life, works, and charity of the great Paul O Grady.”

said: “On my way into @gmb to sit alongside @susannareid100 for the first wallet Wednesday. Where I’m sure of course we”ll also be celebrating the life, works, and charity of the great Paul O Grady.” Long-time friend and producer, Malcolm Prince , said: “I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up [Yesterday]. Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing smiling and full of life. He was looking forward to so many new projects. And now he’s gone I can’t believe it. We have lost a unique talent - and I’ve lost a dear friend.”

, said: “I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up [Yesterday]. Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing smiling and full of life. He was looking forward to so many new projects. And now he’s gone I can’t believe it. We have lost a unique talent - and I’ve lost a dear friend.” Liverpool-born comedian Les Dennis said: “So sad to wake to the news that Paul O’Grady has died. He was a true comedy great and his twinkly,mischievous presence will be missed by so many. RIP dear Paul.”

said: “So sad to wake to the news that Paul O’Grady has died. He was a true comedy great and his twinkly,mischievous presence will be missed by so many. RIP dear Paul.” Battersea Dogs and Cats Home , for which O’Grady was an ambassador, said: “Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres. He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.”

, for which O’Grady was an ambassador, said: “Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres. He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.” Amanda Holden described O’Grady as ‘brilliantly opinionated’, adding: “I loved Paul. He was searingly sharp and very funny. I loved our conversations. I can’t quite believe it.”

described O’Grady as ‘brilliantly opinionated’, adding: “I loved Paul. He was searingly sharp and very funny. I loved our conversations. I can’t quite believe it.” Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan said: “RIP Paul O’Grady. A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh.”

Career: After rising to fame with his Lily Savage persona, he became well known for his self-titled daytime chat show, The Paul O’Grady Show, which began airing in 2004, followed by the New Paul O’Grady Show.

The popular entertainer took over the reins from Blind Date’s long-running presenter and close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, to host the Channel 5 reboot of the show in 2017. He also fronted Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs. Last year he signed off from his final BBC Radio 2 show, having hosted the Sunday afternoon programme for nearly 14 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul O'Grady with the award for Factual Entertainment Programme during the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019

Personal life: He and his partner Andre Portasio lived in a farmhouse in Kent, alongside a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls. He was made an MBE in the 2008 Birthday Honours for services to entertainment and last year was appointed as a deputy lieutenant of Kent. At the ceremony he was joined by Portasio, as well as his sister Sheila Rudd and daughter Sharyn Mousley.

Eary life: Paul James Michael O’Grady was born in Birkenhead, on Merseyside, in 1955. Both his parents died young from heart problems - his father when O’Grady was in his late teens and his mother, whose maiden name was Savage, when he was 33. The name is believed to have inspired his famous drag alter ego Lily Savage, who helped propel him to mainstream success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comedian made a name for himself speaking out about LGBT issues and picked up a mainstream following after being nominated for a Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 1991. O’Grady’s career as Savage took off with TV and radio appearances in character and he was eventually asked to take over from Paula Yates as The Big Breakfast presenter as Savage from 1995 to 1996.