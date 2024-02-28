Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been arrested after a stolen car was deliberately crashed into a house in St Helens on Sunday and then set on fire in a 'targeted attack'.

A white Toyota Hi-Lux was rammed into a house on Beechwood Close, Clock Face, at around 12.45am on 24 February and was then driven off a short distance before the occupants got out and deliberately set it alight on nearby Jersey Street. Merseyside Police say the car is believed to have been stolen from the Ashton-in-Makerfield area on Thursday, February 22.

The occupants within the house, which included two sleeping children, were not injured but have been left 'extremely traumatised' by what the police believe to be a targeted attack.

Beechwood Close, Clock Face, St Helens. Image: Google Street View

Following police enquiries, a 34-year-old man from St Helens has now been arrested on suspicion of affray, arson, criminal damage, harassment and theft of a motor vehicle. A 30-year-old woman from St Helens was also arrested on suspicion of affray, arson, criminal damage, harassment and being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis). They have both been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Richard Shillito said: “Since this shocking incident, we have been determined to find the people responsible and we can now confirm that two people have been arrested. It’s only through good fortune that no one was injured during this incident because the occupants of the house, which included two children, were asleep upstairs.

“We believe it was a targeted attack on the address and the people living have been left traumatised. Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is ongoing and if you have any information to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”

